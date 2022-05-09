Mayo (upper body) will link up with Team Canada for the 2022 IIHF World Championship, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Monday.

Mayo -- who missed the final six games of the NHL regular season due to his upper-body issue -- appears to be all set to compete in the upcoming international tournament after a rookie campaign in which the 25-year-old blueliner registered four goals, eight helpers and 129 hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. Looking ahead to next year, Mayo should be a full-time NHL player but may struggle to produce north of 20 points, limiting his fantasy value.