Coyotes' Jason Demers: Registers two points
Demers scored a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The rare two-point night brings Demers to five points in 24 games. It's also the first time he's been on the scoresheet since returning from a knee injury. In those six games, he's picked up 15 hits and nine blocked shots while going plus-5. Demers isn't likely to factor into most fantasy owners' plans.
