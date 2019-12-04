Coyotes' Jason Demers: Snags helper Tuesday
Demers picked up an assist versus Columbus on Tuesday.
While not exactly a goalscorer, fans and fantasy owners alike will be disappointed in the fact that Demers remains goalless in 27 games this season. At this point, the blueliner will be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark, a threshold he last reached in 2017-18, and should be considered a low-end fantasy option in most formats.
