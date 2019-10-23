Coyotes' Jason Demers: Still seeking first point
Demers has gone scoreless through the first eight games of the campaign despite averaging 22:33 of ice timer per contest.
Demers has been tasked with playing a shutdown role on the Coyotes' top pairing, and he's seeing minimal time on the man advantage, so opportunities to score will likely be few and far between for the 31-year-old in 2019-20.
