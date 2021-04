Gross exited Sunday's game versus the Golden KNights with an apparent upper-body injury, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Gross took a high hit to the head from Vegas winger Ryan Reaves. There wasn't a penalty on the play, but Reaves likely will receive supplemental discipline for his actions. Gross will continue to be evaluated, and it's unclear when the team will provide its next update.