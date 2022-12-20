Gross scored a goal during Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Oilers.

Gross was one of three Nashville defensemen to beat goalie Jack Campbell on Monday. The 27-year-old converted off a second-period wrist shot that appeared to ricochet off Tyson Barrie. It was Gross' first tally since he notched two against the Canucks on Nov. 5, his second outing of the season. Gross, who contributed three shots and two hits Monday, has not registered an NHL assist since he earned three against the Ducks on April 2, 2021.