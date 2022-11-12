site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Jordan Gross: Returned to AHL affiliate
Gross was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Gross was a healthy scratch Thursday. He had two goals in three games with the Predators, with both coming in Vancouver on Nov. 5.
