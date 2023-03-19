Gross was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Gross has generated eight goals and 31 points in 45 AHL contests this campaign. He has three goals, 20 shots on net, 12 blocks and 10 hits in 10 appearances with Nashville this season. Gross will probably fill in for Roman Josi (undisclosed) in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
