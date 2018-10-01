Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Designated for injured reserve
Archibald was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports, adding that the winger is week-to-week.
The Coyotes have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to make official their 23-man roster but with Archibald, Alex Galchenyuk and Christian Dvorak all unavailable due to lower-body injuries in addition to Laurent Dauphin's lingering knee issue, it seems inevitable that a few fresh faces could tag in for Opening Night. As for Archie, an Oct. 10 road matchup with the Ducks is the soonest that he'd be eligible to return.
