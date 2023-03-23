Archibald is pointless in his last seven contests, including Wednesday's win over Colorado, but continues to rack up hits with 19 over that seven-game stretch.

Hits are about the only fantasy value that Archibald has provided of late, as he has managed just seven shots, four blocks and four PIM during his pointless streak. Stuck in a fourth-line role, Archibald could find himself periodically scratched from the lineup in favor of Alexander Nylander as well as potentially being dropped whenever Nick Bonino (abdomen) returns to action.