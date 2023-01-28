Archibald (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Archibald has been out of action since Dec. 18, a span of 17 games. Archibald had four goals and six points with 109 hits in 30 NHL games before the injury.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Not ready to play•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Full practice participant•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Moved to LTIR•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Not cleared for contact•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Not expected to face Canucks•