Archibald (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Colorado, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Archibald has been practicing in a regular sweater and is now nearing his return. The 30-year-old has missed the last 18 games and hasn't scored a point since Nov. 25. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve officially before he can get back in the lineup.