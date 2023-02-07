Archibald (lower body) will be ready to face Colorado on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Previously deemed a game-time call, Archibald was deemed available by coach Mike Sullivan following Tuesday's game-day skate. It will be Arhcibald's first game back in the lineup since Dec. 18 versus the Hurricanes, a stretch of 18 outings on the shelf. The 30-year-old Archibald figures to slot back into a bottom-six role where he will be looking to end a 10-game pointless streak.