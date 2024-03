Brown posted an assist, six hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Brown snapped a 10-game point drought when he set up a Logan Cooley tally late in the third period. Brown doesn't add much on offense, but he remains a strong physical presence on the Coyotes' third pairing. For the season, he has seven points, 78 hits, 73 blocked shots, 69 PIM and 33 shots on net through 42 appearances.