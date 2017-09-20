Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Between pipes Wednesday

Domingue will start Wednesday's clash against the Ducks and is expected to play the first half of the game.

Domingue figures to once again be in the backup role in the desert as Antti Raanta will be given every opportunity to lock down the No. 1 job. Considering what the Yotes gave up to get Raanta, the 25-year-old Domingue would probably have to significantly outperform the new addition in order to replace him as the starter.