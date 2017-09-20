Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Between pipes Wednesday
Domingue will start Wednesday's clash against the Ducks and is expected to play the first half of the game.
Domingue figures to once again be in the backup role in the desert as Antti Raanta will be given every opportunity to lock down the No. 1 job. Considering what the Yotes gave up to get Raanta, the 25-year-old Domingue would probably have to significantly outperform the new addition in order to replace him as the starter.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Continues improved play•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Draws start against Vancouver•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Makes 45 saves in Friday's win•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Set to face Washington on Friday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Plays well in loss•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Assigned to home net Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...