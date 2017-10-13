Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Replaces injured Raanta in loss
Domingue allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings after replacing Antti Raanta (lower body).
Domingue played the final two periods as Raanta didn't return after the first intermission despite stopping all nine shots he faced in the opening frame. Considering Domingue posted a 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage in 31 appearances for Arizona last season, he's unlikely to have much value even if Raanta's forced to miss more time with this ailment.
