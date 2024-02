Villalta stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Karel Vejmelka on Friday in a 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Villalta was called in for mop-up duty, playing 13:39 at the end of the third period in the lopsided loss. The 24-year-old is in the backup role for the Coyotes until Connor Ingram (undisclosed) is cleared to return to play. Villalta could get a start during his time in the NHL, as the Coyotes have a back-to-back up next with games Sunday in Colorado and Monday home versus the Oilers.