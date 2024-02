Villalta is expected to start Monday's home matchup against Edmonton, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

The Coyotes plan to give Villalta his first NHL start in the second half of the team's back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka plays in Colorado on Sunday. The 24-year-old Villalta made a relief appearance against the Hurricanes on Friday, stopping all four shots faced in 13:39 of ice time. The Oilers rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.51 goals per contest.