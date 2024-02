The Coyotes reassigned Villalta to AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Villalta was recalled a week ago when Connor Ingram suffered an undisclosed injury. Villalta managed to get into a pair of games -- stopping all four shots in relief of Karel Vejmelka on Feb. 16 and then giving up five goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Monday. This could be good news for the Coyotes, as it appears that Ingram is ready to return.