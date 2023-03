Nemeth produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Nemeth snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper, which was his second assist since the All-Star break. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to be a void on offense -- he's at five helpers with a minus-2 rating, 92 hits, 90 blocked shots, 48 shots on net and 26 PIM through 60 contests. He's a veteran presence on a young blue line in Arizona, but he shouldn't be on the fantasy radar.