Nemeth (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks.
Nemeth will end the season with a meager five assists over 75 contests. He added 118 blocked shots, 116 hits and a minus-7 rating. The defenseman will almost definitely be healthy by the start of next season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Expected to play against Vancouver•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Exits morning skate•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Stuck in slump•