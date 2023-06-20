Nemeth (illness) was placed on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of a buyout, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Nemeth supplied five assists, 118 blocked shots and 116 hits in a career-high 75 games with the Coyotes during the 2022-23 season. He sat out the final game of the year due to an illness. Nemeth had more season left on his three-year, $7.5 million contract. He will be looking for a new team July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.