Nemeth (illness) signed a two-year contract with SC Bern of the Swiss National League on Friday.

Nemeth spent the last 10 seasons in the NHL, playing for Dallas, Colorado, Detroit, the New York Rangers and Arizona. He had five assists in 75 regular-season games with the Coyotes in 2022-23. Nemeth inked a three-year contract two seasons ago and was bought out of his last season by the Coyotes in June.