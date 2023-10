Boyd produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Boyd helped out on second-period tallies by Michael Carcone and Sean Durzi. With three helpers over his last three games, Boyd has stepped in admirably while the Coyotes deal with various absences up front. He's added six shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating over four contests this season.