Boyd scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

This was Boyd's second straight game with a goal. He hadn't scored over his first 14 contests of the season, though playing in a bottom-six role hasn't exactly been a source of productivity for the 30-year-old center. Overall, he's earned eight points, 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while splitting time between center and wing depending on the Coyotes' needs.