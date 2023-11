Boyd notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Boyd got the promotion to the top line with Barrett Hayton (upper body) landing on injured reserve. While he was moved up, Boyd's 13:46 of ice time in the contest isn't much for fantasy managers to get excited about even if he sticks in the new role for a while. The 30-year-old is up to five helpers, 10 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances.