Boyd managed an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Boyd's promotion to the top line lasted one game. With Barrett Hayton (upper body) out, Logan Cooley has gotten a look between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, though Boyd was there Saturday versus the Jets. Boyd has three helpers over his last six games, and he's up to six assists, 10 shots on net and 10 blocked shots through 13 appearances this season.