Boyd scored twice and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 5-2 win over Hershey on Friday.

Boyd was once with Hershey while in the Capitals' organization, so this might have been a bit of a revenge game for the veteran forward. He's up to seven goals and four assists over nine outings in 2025-26. Boyd is playing well with the Marlies, but his path to the NHL is closed unless the Maple Leafs need to replenish their bottom-six forward depth at some point down the line.