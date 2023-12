Boyd will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Boyd suffered the injury after taking a hit from Josh Manson in Thursday's win over Colorado. It's a tough break for the 30-year-old Boyd, who had goals in back-to-back games, giving him eight points (two goals, six assists) on the season. Ryan McGregor was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday and will likely get the first crack as the Coyotes' fourth-line center in Boyd's absence.