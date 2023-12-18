Boyd -- who sustained a torn pectoral muscle -- is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports Monday.

Boyd was on track for another solid season after putting up eight points through the first 16 contests of the year. In fact, Boyd seemed to be a lock to reach the 30-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign and might have even set a new personal best. Instead, the pending unrestricted free agent could have played his last game in the desert.