Boyd was placed on waivers by the Coyotes on Sunday.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Boyd seemed lined up for a bottom-six role in Arizona after tallying 15 goals and 34 points while playing in all 82 games last season. If he clears waivers, Boyd will start the campaign with AHL Tucson, where he'll likely be one of the first callups in the event of injury.

More News