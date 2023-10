Boyd notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

This was just the second appearance of the season for Boyd, who was filling in for Jason Zucker (lower body). The helper was Boyd's first point of the campaign to go with three shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating. When he's in the lineup, he'll likely play on the fourth line, though the 30-year-old could be challenged for playing time by Zach Sanford and Jan Jenik, who were scratched for this contest.