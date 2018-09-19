Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Finds twine in Coyotes debut
Hinostroza lit the lamp on the power play in Tuesday's 4-2 intrasquad home win over the Kings.
Craig Morgan of The Athletic relayed from Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet that Hinostroza has surprised him so far in training camp, specifically mentioning that the center is "quicker than he thought." Recall that Hinostroza was traded from the Blackhawks in a July 12 deal that allowed Chicago to shed Marian Hossa's (illness) contract, knowing the celebrated veteran is unlikely to ever play again.
