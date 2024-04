Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Hinostroza didn't dress for Pittsburgh during his brief NHL stint, which started Thursday, but he does have a goal and three points in 14 outings with the big club in 2023-24. He also has 15 markers and 32 points in 39 appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.