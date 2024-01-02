Hinostroza was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Hinostroza has one goal, two assists, 27 shots on net, seven blocked shots and eight hits in 14 outings this season. Pittsburgh appears to be making room for Bryan Rust (upper body) to come off long-term injured reserve.
