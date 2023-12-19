Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

The decision to demote Hinostroza could be an indication that Matt Nieto (lower body) will be ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina. In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old Hinostroza has tallied just three points while averaging 9:53 of ice time. Even with Bryan Rust (upper body) on LTIR, the Pens seem to be looking for solutions other than Hinostroza.