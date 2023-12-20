Hinostroza was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hinostroza was a healthy scratch against the Wild on Monday and will likely continue to serve as an emergency depth option now that Rickard Rakell has returned to the lineup. Still, the 29-year-old Hinostroza should at least push to make the occasional appearance in the lineup, especially if youngster Drew O'Connor or Radim Zohorna struggle.