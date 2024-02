Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hinostroza was recalled prior to Pittsburgh's last game Thursday but ultimately served as a healthy scratch in a win over the Blackhawks. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has a goal and three points in 14 NHL games this season. Hinostroza will likely continue to bounce between levels as a depth option.