Smith had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

He wired a slap shot from the point that went high glove in the first period that pushed the score to 3-0. Smith now has goals in back-to-back games and 14 points (five goals, nine assists; 54 shots) in 58 games this season. He's not much of a fantasy force, but it's been a solid couple of games.