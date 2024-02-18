Smith notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 Stadium Series win over the Flyers.

Smith picked up an assist on Tyler Toffoli's first-period marker before extending New Jersey's lead to 3-1 in the second, swiping a rebound past Samuel Ersson for his second goal of the campaign. It's just the second multi-point game of the year for Smith, who'd gone scoreless in his previous two contests since returning from a 10-game IR stint. The 35-year-old blueliner now has seven points, 73 hits and 50 blocked shots in a third-pairing role with the Devils this season.