Smith didn't skate Thursday and is questionable for Friday's contest against Anaheim because he's banged up from Tuesday's 7-2 victory over San Jose, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Smith has three goals, nine points, 47 PIM, 81 hits and 55 blocks in 41 outings with New Jersey this season. If he can't play Friday, then perhaps Nick DeSimone will make his Devils debut after being claimed off waivers from Calgary on Jan. 25.