Smith scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Smith contributed a goal in the Devils' four-goal blitz over 5:16 during the third period. The 35-year-old Smith has four points over his last five appearances. He's up to nine points, 40 shots on net, 81 hits, 55 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances. He's not guaranteed a spot in the Devils' lineup, but he's played fairly regularly as a bottom-four blueliner this season.