Smith (lower leg) is expected to be out for a while, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Smith left Monday's 4-1 win over Ottawa because of the injury. He has two assists, 11 PIM, 12 hits and 11 blocks in 15 appearances in 2025-26. Dysin Mayo was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday and is expected to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Wednesday.