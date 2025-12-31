Blue Jackets' Brendan Smith: Out for while
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (lower leg) is expected to be out for a while, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Smith left Monday's 4-1 win over Ottawa because of the injury. He has two assists, 11 PIM, 12 hits and 11 blocks in 15 appearances in 2025-26. Dysin Mayo was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday and is expected to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Wednesday.
