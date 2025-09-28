Brendan Smith: Cut loose from PTO
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Columbus released Smith on Sunday from his professional tryout agreement.
Smith earned one goal, five assists, 27 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 41 hits across 32 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2024-25. The 36-year-old defender will need to move quickly to find a new home before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
