Smith underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery in 3-4 months.

Smith suffered his injury during the Blue Jackets' Dec. 29 win over Ottawa, and he was placed on injured reserve Friday. His return timetable signals that he'll likely be sidelined until at least early April, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jackets shut him down for the remainder of the year, especially since the team is currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.