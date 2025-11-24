Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Smith was with the Blue Jackets on a PTO during training camp but was cut loose before the start of the season. Instead, the blueliner linked up with AHL Cleveland and has evidently shown the organization enough to warrant a one-year contract. The veteran will link up with the team for Tuesday's practice session, but he is far from a lock to be in the lineup versus Toronto on Wednesday.