Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

This was Smith's second game of the season at the NHL level. He signed with the Blue Jackets on Monday after turning a professional tryout offer during training camp into an AHL-only deal initially. The defenseman will compete with Jake Christiansen for the last spot on the blue line for the foreseeable future. Smith has a helper, four shots on net, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating so far.