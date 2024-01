Lazar scored two goals in Monday's 6-5 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Lazar buried both of his shot attempts, and he finished with a plus-2 rating with a blocked shot in 12:53 of ice time across 20 shifts. It wasn't all great, as he lost all three of his faceoff chances, although fantasy managers aren't likely complaining too vehemently. He snapped a 21-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 28, although he does have a respectable six points in 10 games in the month of January.