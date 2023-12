Lazar, who is banged up, is expected to miss Wednesday's game and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that, coach Lindy Ruff told Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Lazar has four goals, 10 points, 16 PIM, 57 hits and 25 blocks in 30 outings this year. He's not expected to be out for long, so perhaps Lazar will even be an option Friday versus Ottawa. In the meantime, defenseman Brendan Smith might serve as a forward Wednesday.