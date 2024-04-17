Haula ended the 2023-24 season with 16 goals, 35 points and 155 shots on goal in 76 appearances.

Haula also set a career high with 54 PIM, and his minus-1 rating was his worst since a minus-16 mark with the Golden Knights in 2017-18. Ironically, that season in Vegas was Haula's most productive from an offensive standpoint (29 goals and 55 points), but he didn't provide nearly enough offense in 2023-24 to help counterbalance New Jersey's teamwide defensive struggles as the Devils fell short of the postseason.